Attacks Across Northern Iraq Kill Eight

At least eight people were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:

In Baiji, a bomb killed a garbage truck driver and wounded two workers.

An attack left one civilian dead and another wounded in Mukhisa.

A sniper in Khanaqin killed a militiaman.

Two militants were killed during an airstrike in Zour.

In Mosul, two militants were killed separately.

An ISIS leader was killed near Samarra. Several companions were wounded.

Also, a truffle hunter was kidnapped by militants in Makhmour .

