US Soldier Among 25 Killed in Iraq

At least 25 people were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:
A U.S. soldier died in a non-combat-related incident in Taji. The death is under investigation.
Authorities have reported the deaths of four people in revenge attacks against the families of ISIS members in Mosul.
Airstrikes in Hawija accidentally killed one police officer and wounded two more.
A bomb attached to a vegetable cart wounded a merchant in Khanaqin.
In Riyadh, airstrikes left 19 militants dead.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
