ISIS Ambushes Security Personnel; Four Killed in Iraq

At least four people were killed, and three others were wounded in recent violence:

An ISIS attack near Balad in Yathrib left two security personnel dead and another wounded. The dead included a federal police commander and a tribal fighter.

One person was killed and another was wounded during an attack in Sheikh Mahmoud village.

In Hareijah, an operation left one militant dead and another wounded.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.