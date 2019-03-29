Six Militants Killed in Iraq Clashes

At least six people were killed, and seven others were wounded in recent violence:
An operation in Mutasim, near Samarra, left three militiamen wounded and five militants dead. The militant leader killed in the operation was accused of recruiting children for the Islamic State.
Turkey reported wounding four P.K.K. leaders during recent airstrikes on suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets on Mount Qandil.
A militant was killed during an operation in the Hamrin Mountains.
