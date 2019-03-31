179 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq During March

At least 134 people were killed in Iraq during March, and 45 bodies were recovered. Also, 96 people were wounded.

During March, at least 19 civilians, 38 security personnel, and 64 militants were killed. Another 28 civilians, 67 security personnel were wounded, as well as one militant. Authorities also removed at least 45 bodies from mass graves. The conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left two Turkish soldiers and 11 P.K.K. guerrillas dead in Iraqi territory. At least eight Turkish soldiers and four P.K.K. were wounded, also in Iraqi territory.

The number of fatalities dropped considerably since February when 194 people killed. Also last month, 95 others were wounded, and 143 bodies were discovered.

