ISIS Attacks Border Guards; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, and two were wounded:

An ISIS attack at a border post near the Syrian border around Akashat left one guard dead and another wounded. The militants also suffered casualties.

A video released by ISIS purported to show the execution of three villagers kidnapped from Hafta Ghar.

A bomb at a Saniya refinery wounded an employee.

Two militants were killed in Hawija.

Artillery fire left one militant dead in the Hamrin Mountains.

