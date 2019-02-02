ISIS Attacks Border Guards; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, and two were wounded:
An ISIS attack at a border post near the Syrian border around Akashat left one guard dead and another wounded. The militants also suffered casualties.
A video released by ISIS purported to show the execution of three villagers kidnapped from Hafta Ghar.
A bomb at a Saniya refinery wounded an employee.
Two militants were killed in Hawija.
Artillery fire left one militant dead in the Hamrin Mountains.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Blast Targets Family on Picnic; Three Killed in Iraq – February 1st, 2019
- 326 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq During January – January 31st, 2019
- Airstrike Targets Baghdadi Aides; 10 Killed in Iraq – January 29th, 2019
- Militants Target Farmers in Anbar; 23 Killed in Iraq – January 28th, 2019
- ISIS Attacks Against Security Personnel; Eight Killed in Iraq – January 27th, 2019