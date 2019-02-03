Outspoken Writer, Iranian Pilgrim Among Four Killed in Iraq

At least four people were killed, and 10 were wounded:
In Karbala, award-winning novelist Alaa Mashzoub was shot dead by a gunman while riding home on his bicycle. At least 13 shots were fired at the outspoken writer who may have been assassinated for his criticism against militias, Iran, and sectarianism.
One pilgrim was killed and at least eight more were wounded near Balad, when a bus carrying Iranian visitors was attacked on a road between Samarra and Baghdad.
Militants attacked an oil police checkpoint in Buhriz, leaving one dead and one injured.
In Saidiya, a roadside bomb killed one militiaman and wounded another.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
