Blast Targets Family on Picnic; Three Killed in Iraq

At least three people were killed, and six more were wounded:

A family encountered a roadside bomb while picnicking near Zuwiya. The mother and two children were killed. At least five other family members were wounded.

A Peshmerga fighter was wounded during an attack near Khanaqin.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.