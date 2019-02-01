Blast Targets Family on Picnic; Three Killed in Iraq

At least three people were killed, and six more were wounded:
A family encountered a roadside bomb while picnicking near Zuwiya. The mother and two children were killed. At least five other family members were wounded.
A Peshmerga fighter was wounded during an attack near Khanaqin.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
