ISIS Members Poisoned by Relative; Seven Killed in Iraq

Gunmen in Khanaqin wounded two civilians.
An airstrike targeting a truck in a desert area of Anbar province left five militants dead.
In Diyala province, two militants died after they were poisoned by a female relative they forced to prepare a meal for them. The woman was reportedly taking revenge on them over her husband and son, who were killed by Islamic State militants.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
