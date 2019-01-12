ISIS Members Poisoned by Relative; Seven Killed in Iraq

Gunmen in Khanaqin wounded two civilians.

An airstrike targeting a truck in a desert area of Anbar province left five militants dead.

In Diyala province, two militants died after they were poisoned by a female relative they forced to prepare a meal for them. The woman was reportedly taking revenge on them over her husband and son, who were killed by Islamic State militants.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.