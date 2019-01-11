Car Bomb in Town Near Syrian Border; Six Killed in Iraq

At least six people were killed, and 24 were wounded in recent violence:
A car bomb at a Qaim market killed three people, and at least 24 more were wounded, five of them policemen.
In Baghdad, gunmen killed a cameraman working for al-Hurrah Iraq television.
Islamic State militants killed a village chief in Haramat.
In Mosul, a body bearing gunshot wounds was discovered.
Also, demonstrations continued in Basra.
