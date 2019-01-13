Children Wounded in Roadside Blast; Two Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:
A bomb killed one person and wounded three more on a dirt road in Hawija. Two of the injured were children.
An ISIS attack on a base in Dibs left one militiaman dead.
A militiaman was wounded during a blast in Jurf al-Nasr (Jurf al-Sakhar.)
Read more by Margaret Griffis
