Children Wounded in Roadside Blast; Two Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb killed one person and wounded three more on a dirt road in Hawija. Two of the injured were children.

An ISIS attack on a base in Dibs left one militiaman dead.

A militiaman was wounded during a blast in Jurf al-Nasr (Jurf al-Sakhar.)

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.