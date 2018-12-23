Turkey Resumes Airstrikes; 13 Killed in Iraq

At least 13 people were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:
Turkish airstrikes targeted Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in northern Iraq. Six were killed in Hakurk and Mount Qandil on Saturday. Two more were killed in Metina.
Two militants were killed and three were wounded during an operation in Metabijh.
An airstrike killed a militant commander in Wadi Thalab. At least two more militants were killed during the strikes.
