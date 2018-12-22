Gunmen Attack Police in Diyala; Six Killed in Iraq

At least six people were killed, and two were wounded in recent violence:

A policeman was shot dead during an attack on a Khanaqin checkpoint.

Gunmen killed a policeman driving on a highway near Muqdadiya.

Turkish jets targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) locations in northern Iraq bombed the Mount Qandil region. One civilian was wounded.

A bullet wounded one protester during Friday’s demonstrations in Basra.

In the Atshana Mountains, four militants were killed.

