Gunmen Attack Police in Diyala; Six Killed in Iraq

At least six people were killed, and two were wounded in recent violence:
A policeman was shot dead during an attack on a Khanaqin checkpoint.
Gunmen killed a policeman driving on a highway near Muqdadiya.
Turkish jets targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) locations in northern Iraq bombed the Mount Qandil region. One civilian was wounded.
A bullet wounded one protester during Friday’s demonstrations in Basra.
In the Atshana Mountains, four militants were killed.
