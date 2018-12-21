Mass Graves Found in Iraq

A mass grave containing dozens of bodies was found in Riyadh. The dead are believed to be victims of the Islamic State militants. The final number of dead has not been determined yet. Some of the remains are already skeletonized. At least six other mass graves were found in the area this week.

Tear gas and live rounds were fired on protesters in Basra on Friday, the second week in a row. No casualties were reported. About 250 protesters had gathered outside a government building, and some allegedly tried to storm the building.

At least two people were wounded in recent violence:

Two people were wounded in an armed attack on the Kirkuk-Sulaimaniya highway.

Read more by Margaret Griffis