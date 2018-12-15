Turkey Continues Unapproved Airstrikes; 24 Killed in Iraq

Despite the Iraqi government’s recent protestations, Turkish jets launched a new series of airstrikes in northern Iraq on Friday and Saturday, possibly killing another 20 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). Eight members were killed on Thursday. The fresh strikes occurred in Gara, Hakurk, and Zap. The Turkish military has promised to ignore any requests to discontinue operations.

In Ramadi, a bomb explosion killed three policemen. Later, a policeman was killed in a separate blast.

Security forces in Basra used teargas to disperse a crowd that had gathered on Friday at the Provincial Council Building of Basra. Videos released on social media showed people fleeing the attack. The number of sickened or injured was not released. The demonstrators arrived at the building after Friday prayers and during a session where a new governor was to have been selected. This location is the temporary home of the council; their former building was burned down earlier this year during previous riots. Demonstrations against corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services have taken place irregularly since summer. This crowd, apparently, also does not approve of the council’s current choice for governor.

Read more by Margaret Griffis