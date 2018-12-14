Civilians Bombed in Turkish Strikes; 26 Killed in Iraq

Iraq’s foreign ministry protested to the Turkish ambassador for continuing airspace violations. Turkish jets carried out fresh airstrikes in northern Iraq, where Turkey’s military feels at liberty to cross the border and attack Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas.

At least 26 people were killed, and 13 were wounded in recent violence:

Turkey announced that eight guerrillas were killed in strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in the northern Iraq regions of Haftanin, Hakurk, and Zap. Four civilians were also reported killed in the strikes.

Gunmen in Kirkuk killed a child and wounded seven others.

Six people were wounded in Najaf when a bomb exploded. The group was searching for truffles and instead found the bomb. They reportedly brought the bomb home were it exploded.

Air strikes killed 13 militants in Tarmiya.

Read more by Margaret Griffis