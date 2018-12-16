Children Among Casualties in Basra; Nine Killed in Iraq

At least nine people were killed, two were injured, and seven were sickened by tear gas:

A bomb blast close to the Rumaila oil field near Basra left two children dead and one wounded. It is unclear if this bombing is related to recent demonstrations in the area. The head of the provincial health committee, Haider Saadi, was wounded in a shooting that took place after protesters had staged a demonstration. At least seven security personnel were treated for symptoms of tear gas poisoning in recent days.

Four militants were killed in airstrikes on the Atshana Mountains.

Airstrikes on the border between Diyala and Salah ad Din provinces killed three militants.

Read more by Margaret Griffis