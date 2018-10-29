ISIS Grave Yields 34 Bodies; Six Killed in Iraq

At least six people were killed and one was wounded in recent violence, and 34 more were found in a mass grave:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a civilian.

A bomb blast in Taji wounded a civilian.

A mass ISIS grave in Ayadiya contained the bodies of 34 militants.

Two militant leaders were executed by the group in the Hamrin Mountains after reportedly stealing weapons.

In Waqf, a bombmaker was killed when his explosives were set of prematurely.

A militant was killed in Neft Khana.

Security forces killed a suicide bomber targeting Arbaeen pilgrims in Tarmiya.

Read more by Margaret Griffis