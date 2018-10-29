ISIS Grave Yields 34 Bodies; Six Killed in Iraq

At least six people were killed and one was wounded in recent violence, and 34 more were found in a mass grave:
In Baghdad, gunmen killed a civilian.
A bomb blast in Taji wounded a civilian.
A mass ISIS grave in Ayadiya contained the bodies of 34 militants.
Two militant leaders were executed by the group in the Hamrin Mountains after reportedly stealing weapons.
In Waqf, a bombmaker was killed when his explosives were set of prematurely.
A militant was killed in Neft Khana.
Security forces killed a suicide bomber targeting Arbaeen pilgrims in Tarmiya.
