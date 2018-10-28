Attack on Police Leaves Multiple Casualties; Five Killed in Iraq

At least five people were killed in recent violence, and five more were wounded:

An attack on a police patrol in Tarfawi left a police officer dead. A number of bodyguards were also reported killed.

In Sinjar, a bomb wounded three civilians.

Two farmers were wounded by a roadside bomb blast near Islah.

Turkey reported killing four guerrillas during airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) camps in Hakurk.

In other news, almost two million visas have been issued to Iranian pilgrims traveling to Karbala for Arbaeen observances.

