Shrine Bombed During Shi’ite Holiday; 19 Killed in Iraq

Over 13 million Shi’ite pilrims gathered in the holy city of Karbala to observe Arbaeen. It reflects a 40-day mourning period that follows the anniversary of the seventh-century killing of Imam Hussein. The holiday has been a target for terrorism in years past as many pilgrims walk to Karbala. However, tight security appears to be working. Few pilgrims were attacked there and across the country this year.

At least 19 people were killed and 16 were wounded in recent violence:

A blast at a holy site near Khanaqin killed three pilgrims. At least 12 others were wounded at the shrine of the shrine of Bawa Mahmoud.

In Mosul, a bomb left in a yard at the al-Nuri mosque killed a five-year-old and wounded two more children.

Two policemen were wounded during an attack in Riyadh.

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in the Qandil Mountains left seven guerrillas dead on Tuesday.

Seven militants were killed during operations in Salah ad Din province.

A militant was killed at the border of Diyala and Salah ad Din provinces.

Read more by Margaret Griffis