Nine Militants Killed During Security Operations in Iraq

At least nine militants were killed in recent violence:
Four militants were killed when security forces attacked their cave in Hit.
In Kirkuk, security forces killed three militants.
Security forces conducting operations in eastern Diyala province killed two militants.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Anti-ISIS Imam Among 11 Killed in Iraq – October 19th, 2018
- Over 2,200 Bodies Exhumed in Mosul Region; Four Killed in Iraq – October 18th, 2018
- Iraq Executes Six Convicts; 14 Others Killed in Attacks – October 17th, 2018
- ISIS Commander Blamed for Iran Attack among 18 Killed in Iraq – October 16th, 2018
- 51 Bodies in ISIS Mass Grave; Three Killed in Iraq – October 15th, 2018