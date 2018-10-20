Nine Militants Killed During Security Operations in Iraq

At least nine militants were killed in recent violence:

Four militants were killed when security forces attacked their cave in Hit.

In Kirkuk, security forces killed three militants.

Security forces conducting operations in eastern Diyala province killed two militants.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.