Anti-ISIS Imam Among 11 Killed in Iraq

At least 11 people were killed, and another nine were wounded in recent violence:
Militants killed an imam in Rutba days after Mounir Okab al-Duleimi gave a speech about continuing the fight against the Islamic State militants.
In Riyadh, five oil police were wounded in a blast.
Four security personnel were wounded during an attack on a headquarters near Ramadi.
Turkish strikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party targets in Metina left three guerrillas dead.
Security personnel in Rashad killed three suicide bombers.
Four more militants were killed while trying to attack a checkpoint at Kilo 18 in Anbar province.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Over 2,200 Bodies Exhumed in Mosul Region; Four Killed in Iraq – October 18th, 2018
- Iraq Executes Six Convicts; 14 Others Killed in Attacks – October 17th, 2018
- ISIS Commander Blamed for Iran Attack among 18 Killed in Iraq – October 16th, 2018
- 51 Bodies in ISIS Mass Grave; Three Killed in Iraq – October 15th, 2018
- Sadr Colleague Among Seven Killed; 30 Found in Iraq Mass Grave – October 14th, 2018