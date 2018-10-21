Random Attacks Rattle North; 23 Killed in Iraq

At least 23 people were killed and two were wounded in recent violence:

Near Mosul, four policemen were killed in two bombings in the Shura and Makhmour areas.

Three Turkmen were beheaded in Hawija. The family included a married couple and their daughter.

In Jalawla, another family of three was killed.

A roadside bomb in Rashad killed two people.

Gunmen killed a civilian in Khanaqin.

Militiamen in Sinjar allegedly detained and beat two journalists for reporting on their activities.

The bodies of eight militants were recovered between Hit and Haditha. The men were shot and believed to be on an execution list recently released by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and containing the names of disloyal militants.

At least one militant was killed in Baiji.

In other news, the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (K.D.P.) won the greatest number of seats in a recent election in Iraqi Kurdistan. The results were delayed due to complaints of electoral violations. The K.D.P. won 45 seats while the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) took 21 seats. Gorran won 12 seats with the rest going to various small parties.

Read more by Margaret Griffis