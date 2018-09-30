401 Killed or Found in Mass Graves in Iraq During September

Antiwar.com found that at least 401 people were killed or found in graves in Iraq during September. Another 491 were wounded. The fatalities reported were lower, but the number of wounded doubled. During August, 494 people were killed, and another 240 were wounded.

At least 103 civilians, 36 security personnel, and 251 militants were reported killed. Another 80 victims were found in mass graves, and seven convicts were executed. At least 51 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) were killed in northern Iraq. One Turkish soldier was killed, and four more were wounded. Furthermore, 376 civilians, 107 security personnel, and eight militants were wounded. The higher number of injured this month is attributable to the water/job riots in Basra, and to an attack by Iranian forces on Kurdish-Iranian groups in Koya, Kurdistan.

At least eight people were killed in recent violence:

Turkish air forces targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party killed four guerrillas in Hakurk and Zab.

Three militants were killed during an operation near Qaim.

Security forces killed a suicide bomber in Zab.

In other news:

Parliamentary elections were held in the Kurdistan Region on Sunday. Kurdistan maintains a separate 111-seat parliament from the one in Baghdad. Turnout was reported to be low, and there were scattered but unconfirmed reports of violence.

