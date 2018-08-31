494 Killed in Iraq During August

During August, 494 people were killed, and another 240 were wounded. These figures represent a significant drop from July when at least 675 people were killed and 807 were wounded. Also, over 17,000 people were reported sickened by contaminated or salty water in Basra.

According to news reports, 92 civilians, 88 security personnel, and 262 militants were killed in violent events during the month. At least 108 civilians were wounded, as were 115 security personnel, and seven militants. A non-combat-related helicopter crash left one U.S. servicemember dead, and several other people wounded. Also, at least 51 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) were reportedly killed during Turkish operations; Turkey does not give exact figures.

Meanwhile, the protests in Basra became violent on Friday, with protesters trying to break into the provincial government building. Tear gas was used to break up the crowd, but the number of casualties was not reported. The main focus of the current protest is undrinkable water; however, jobs and government corruption remain on the list of issues. The Barzani Charity Foundation donated 1.2 million bottles of drinking water to help with the problem.

At least 17 people were killed, and one was wounded in recent violence:

Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq killed 17 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) a day after the report of two deaths. The strikes occurred in Zap, Gara and Hakurk.

A bomb wounded an Iraqi soldier in Khanaqin.

Read more by Margaret Griffis