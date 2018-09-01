Another Munitions Dump Explosion; 10 Killed in Iraq

An explosion occurred at a Shi’ite-operated munitions depot in Karbala after a fire was reported there. This is the fourth such occurrence in Karbala over the last month. High temperatures and poor storage habits have been blamed in the past for these blasts.

At least 10 people were killed, and eight were wounded in recent violence:

In Mandali, gunmen killed a civilian.

Gunmen killed a civilian in Sinjar.

Eight people were wounded in Basra protests this weekend.

Salih Karkaz, a prominent Islamic State leader was killed in clashes between militants and security personnel near Shirqat.

Turkish strikes in Zap killed seven members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)

