45 Found in ISIS Grave; 10 Killed in Iraq

An ISIS grave found near Mosul contained 45 bodies. At least 10 were killed and eight were wounded in recent violence:

A motorcycle bombing in Dibs left two people dead and one more wounded.

In Baghdad, a double bombing left one person dead and four wounded.

One policeman was killed and two were wounded when a bomb exploded in Riyadh.

A medical employee was shot dead in Basra.

A bomb wounded a soldier in Saidiya.

Turkish airstrikes on northern Iraq killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)

Security forces killed a militant in Kirkuk.

In Imam Weis, another militant was killed.

A mass grave in Adhba gave up 45 bodies belonging to ISIS/Daesh members.

Other news:

Quarreling Kurdish political parties forced the Iraqi parliament to postpone the selection of a new president on Monday. The impasse comes a day after the Iraqi Kurdistan region held elections for its own parliament. Final results have not been released. The two main Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (K.D.P.) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (P.U.K.) are unable to compromise on a candidate for the mostly ceremonial position of president of Iraq, which is reserved for a Kurdish member. Elections for the Iraqi parliament were held in May. The selection of the new government was delayed by vote recounts.

