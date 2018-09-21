Village Mayor Among 20 Killed in Iraq

At least 20 people were killed, and another was wounded:
In Maflaka village, near Hatra, militants killed the mayor and wounded his son. Saad al-Me’mari was the mayor’s name.
Turkey announced airstrikes on suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Avasin-Basyan, Metina, and Zap, which left eight guerrillas dead.
Eleven militants were killed in ongoing operations in Akashat and Wadi al-Halkoum.
Other news:
Militants bombed an electrical transmission line in Hawija.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
