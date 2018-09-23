Fresh Operations Against ISIS; 37 Killed in Iraq

Iraqi forces launched a major operation against Islamic State remnants in desert areas of Anbar, Nineveh, and Salah ad Din provinces. Activities are also taking place in Diyala province. In Mosul, forces removed communication towers that had been used by ISIS/Daesh militants during the occupation.

At least 37 people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:

Four soldiers were killed during an operation in Lazaka village.

Gunmen killed a village mayor, Ismail Abdulwahid, in al-Athba.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded three people.

Three militiamen were injured when a bomb exploded in Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr).

As many as 15 militants were killed during an operation in Shirqat.

In Hawija al-Zainia, nine militants were killed in an operation.

Five militants were killed in a tunnel in Mosul.

A militant was killed while trying to plant a roadside bomb in Hamrin.

In Zab, two militants were killed.

Other news:

Iraq is not renewing visas for Turkish troops stationed in northern Iraq. The strategy is to cut down on the number of Turkish troops based in Bashiqa. If they go home on leave, they cannot return to Iraq. Turkey has refused to remove the troops that Turkish authorities say are fighting Kurdish militants.

