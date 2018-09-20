Anti-ISIS Operations Near Syrian Border; 16 Killed in Iraq

At least 16 people were killed, and another was wounded:
Near Riyadh, the bodies of two kidnapping victims were found.
A bomb wounded one person near Khanaqin.
An operation near the Syrian border left seven militants dead.
Seven other militants were killed in Hawijat Aweibd.
Other news:
Despite hundreds of thousands of pilgrims observing the Ashura holiday in Iraq, the day was mostly peaceful. Ashura marks the 680 A.D death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammed. In the recent past, terrorists have targeted observers, so security was stepped up to prevent violence.
