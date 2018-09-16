Troops Deployed to Turkish Border; 20 Killed in Iraq

The Iraqi government announced that troops will be deployed along the international border between Iraqi Kurdistan and Turkey to stop incursions by the neighboring country and to document any airspace violations in order to report them to the United Nations. Turkey regularly conducts cross-border operations which target alleged Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites. On Friday, one such operation left at least one guerrilla dead.

Including the P.K.K. member, at least 21 people were killed or found dead, and six were wounded:

In north Mosul, a mass grave containing 18 bodies belonging to women and children was found.

Two soldiers were wounded by a blast in Abu Ghraib.

A bomb in Baghdad wounded a civilian.

The casualty figures from a bombing targeting militia forces yesterday in al-Zor were raised by two dead and three wounded to a total of three killed and eight injured.

Read more by Margaret Griffis