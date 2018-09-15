Children Found in Mosul Mass Grave; 11 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq

At least 11 people were killed or found dead, and eight were wounded:

In Mosul, security forces discovered eight bodies, including those that belonged to children.

An attack on a village in the Hawija region left one policeman and one civilian dead; a civilian was injured.

In al-Zor, a bomb killed one militiaman and wounded five more.

Two people were shot and wounded on a highway near Baquba.

Other news:

Parliament elected a new speaker after failing at their first attempt on September 3. Lawmakers now have 90 days in which to create the new government. Sunni politician Mohammed al-Halbousi is a former governor of Anbar province.

