Children Found in Mosul Mass Grave; 11 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq

At least 11 people were killed or found dead, and eight were wounded:
In Mosul, security forces discovered eight bodies, including those that belonged to children.
An attack on a village in the Hawija region left one policeman and one civilian dead; a civilian was injured.
In al-Zor, a bomb killed one militiaman and wounded five more.
Two people were shot and wounded on a highway near Baquba.
Other news:
Parliament elected a new speaker after failing at their first attempt on September 3. Lawmakers now have 90 days in which to create the new government. Sunni politician Mohammed al-Halbousi is a former governor of Anbar province.
