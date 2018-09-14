ISIS Grave Yields 23 Bodies; 19 Others Wounded in Iraq

At least 23 people were killed or found dead, and 19 were wounded:

In Mosul, a mass grave gave up 23 bodies belonging to Islamic State militants.

A training accident wounded 13 soldiers in Nasariya.

A bomb in Qaim wounded four people.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded two people near a fish shop in Nahrawan.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.