ISIS Grave Yields 23 Bodies; 19 Others Wounded in Iraq

At least 23 people were killed or found dead, and 19 were wounded:
In Mosul, a mass grave gave up 23 bodies belonging to Islamic State militants.
A training accident wounded 13 soldiers in Nasariya.
A bomb in Qaim wounded four people.
In Baghdad, a bomb wounded two people near a fish shop in Nahrawan.
