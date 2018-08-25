New ISIS Operation in Mosul; 14 Killed in Iraq

At least 14 people were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

A shepherd was killed when a roadside bomb exploded near Daquq.

A bomb in Hawija wounded three policemen.

In Hit, a bomb wounded three soldiers.

A roadside bomb wounded a civilian near Khanaqin.

Ten militants were killed in Shura, south of Mosul, during an operation that involved ground personnel and air support.

Security forces in the Hamrin Mountains killed two militants.

A clash between militant groups left a commander dead in Mukhisa.

