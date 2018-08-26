Basra MPs Threaten to Delay New Government; 27 Killed in Iraq

Lawmakers representing Basra province say they will vote against any attempts to form a new government unless a plan to resolve Basra’s civic problems is drafted. Recent protests that began in the province spread to other areas of Iraq. The demonstrators wanted the government to address a lack of jobs, corruption, and infrastructure issues. The last problem has led to thousands of people in Basra becoming sick after drinking contaminated water in recent days. The province provides 80 percent of Iraq’s oil revenue, but many residents are living in poverty.

At least 27 people were killed, and 12 were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb near Tuz Khormato killed two militiamen and wounded two more. A dead body was found in a car.

In Amerli, a bomb killed a militiaman and wounded two more.

A soldier was shot dead in Mandali by militants disguised as security personnel.

A mortar attack on Abu Saida left one woman dead.

One civilian was killed in a blast in Mansouriya.

In Tel Keppe, a double bombing wounded four people.

Three people were wounded in a blast in Baghdad.

In Kirkuk, a man was shot and wounded.

Thirteen militants were killed during an operation in Hammam al-Alil.

Militia forces killed four militants in Metabijh.

Turkey announced the deaths of three guerrillas belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during airstrikes in Avasin-Basyan in northern Iraq.

