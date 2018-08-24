Contaminated Water Sickens Thousands; Nine Killed in Iraq

Contaminated water continues to sicken people in Basra. Over 4,000 people have sought medical treatment for symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting. While some are blaming government corruption, health authorities are pointing fingers at unlicensed water desalination stations. The emergency comes just weeks after massive protests over government negligence and a lack of jobs began in Basra.

At least nine people were killed, and one was wounded in recent violence:

Nine militants were killed in an airstrike on Maidan.

An operation in Saidiya left one militant with injures.

Read more by Margaret Griffis