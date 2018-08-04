Attacks on Electric Infrastructure Continue; Seven Killed in Iraq

Unidentified militants continue to damage the electricity infrastructure in Diyala and Kirkuk provinces. On Friday, transmission lines in Ausaj Valley were attacked. It is the eight time the lines have been damaged in the last two months. An attack on the transmission lines between Nasariya and Wasit was stopped.

At least seven were killed and seven were wounded:

A roadside bomb killed three policemen near Tikrit.

A bomb near the train station in Qaim left one policemen dead and two wounded.

In Zaghniya, a bomb killed a civilian and wounded two more.

Two civilians were wounded in a blast in Taji.

A bomb wounded a farmer in Abbara.

In Dibs, two militants were killed.

