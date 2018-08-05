Protesters Set Fire to Government Building; Seven Killed, Eight Bodies Found in Iraq

Protesters gathered again in the southern cities, but in smaller numbers than in past weeks due to fears of violence and mass arrests. They want the government to seriously address a lack of jobs and services, corruption, and foreign interference. In Majar al-Kabir, Maysan province, rioters allegedly set fire to a judicial building; a video of the fire is circulating. Security forces also launched a security operation in Maysan, allegedly, to arrest wanted suspects. Demonstrators gathered at the Safwan border crossing with Kuwait and threatened to block it.

Nearly three months after the May 12 Parliamentary elections, a new government has yet to be formed and recounts continue. Now it is coming to light that Iraq’s Board of Supreme Audit raised concerns three days before the election that its findings relating to the voting machines were being disregarded. The Independent High Elections Commission had apparently ignored the BSA’s earlier reports over the unsuitability of the chosen voting machines.

At least seven were killed and four were wounded; eight bodies were recovered:

In Mosul, an officer was killed as he tried to defuse a bomb. Eight bodies were recovered from the rubble in Mosul.

Gunmen fired on civilians crossing a bridge in Abu Saida, killing one and wounding the other.

Two soldiers were wounded in a roadside blast in Hammam al-Alil.

A bomb wounded a civilian in Khanaqin.

An operation in Metabijh left three militants dead.

A number of casualties were reported, on both sides, during clashes in Makhmour. At least two militants were killed.

