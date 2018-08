Turkish Forces Attack PKK; 40 Killed in Iraq

At least 40 people were killed in recent violence:

Turkish forces killed 23 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq in the past week. Operations also took place in Turkey.

Near Tikrit, four militiamen were killed in a blast.

An overnight opertion left 12 militants dead near Ishaqi. This may be a continuation of recent activity in the area.

Security forces in Kokjali killed a militant.

