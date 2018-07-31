675 Killed in Iraq During July

At least 675 people were killed in Iraq during the month of July. Another 807 were wounded. The number of injured exploded in July due to protests over jobs and services in the southern provinces. About half of the fatalities belonged to Islamic State militants being killed in fresh operations. In June, 772 were killed or found dead, and 294 were wounded.

According to various news reports, 94 civilians were killed, and another 414 were wounded. Security forces lost 55 members, while 384 were wounded. At least 365 militants were reported killed, and nine were wounded. Also, 130 bodies were found in various mass graves, and 31 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) were killed in Turkish strikes and operations.

At least five were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:

Protesters gathered again at a West Qurna oil field near Basra on Tuesday. Security forces open fired to disperse the crowd. Two people were injured in the subsequent stampede. More demonstrators came together in Basra.

A police colonel and his brother were shot dead near Dujail.

In Baghdad, a civilian was shot dead.

A bomb near Riyadh wounded three policemen.

Two militants were killed in Nahda.

