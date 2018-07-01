772 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq During June

During the month of June, at least 772 people were killed, executed, or found in mass graves. Another 294 were wounded. The number of fatalities is less than half the number of fatalities reported last month. At least 1,906 people were killed or found dead, and 265 more were wounded during violent attacks in May.

The number of civilians reported killed in June was 124, while the number of wounded was 202. Security personnel lost 58 troops, and 90 more were wounded. At least 193 Islamic State militants were killed in attacks; 13 ISIS detainees were executed. Also, 210 bodies were discovered in several mass graves.

As Turkish elections approached, the conflict between Ankara and the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) heated up. Cross border activity left one Turkish soldier dead, and two wounded. At least 173 P.K.K. guerrillas were reported killed.

At least seven were killed, and 28 more were wounded in recent violence, while 10 bodies were discovered in a mass grave:

A suicide bomber killed a policeman when he drove his vehicle into a Kirkuk building that houses election ballots. At least 22 people were wounded, four of them civilians. No ballots were destroyed according to the authorities.

In Mubarak al-Farhan, a bomb killed one person and wounded another.

Near the Zarka bridge, a bomb wounded two security personnel.

Two civilians were wounded in a Taji bombing.

A bomb wounded a Kakai civilian in Zanqar.

At least 10 bodies belonging to Islamic State militants were discovered in a mass grave in Jazira.

An airstrike killed two militants at Qarachokh Mountain.

In Mukhisa, troops killed two militants.

Read more by Margaret Griffis