Anti-ISIS Operation Launched in Anbar; 45 Killed in Iraq

Security forces launched an operation to ferret out dormant Islamic State cells in the Rutba area in Anbar province. Rutba is near the Jordanian border and was once a militant stronghold.

At least 45 people were killed and three were wounded in recent violence:

Turkey announced that 35 guerillas were killed during Friday airstrikes that targeted a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) meeting in the Qandil region.

Two adults were killed and their three children were wounded when they came across a bomb in Khanaqin.

Militants killed two truck drivers and kidnapped seven people from a highway between Baghdad and Kirkuk.

An airstrike on Farhatiya left six militants dead.

