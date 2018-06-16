More Humanitarian Aid Planned; Seven Killed in Iraq

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has directed the U.S. Agency for International Development to fast track more than $100 million in funding that will assist Christians and Yazidis in Iraq. Meanwhile, the U.N. Refugee Agency Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visited Mosul to meet with families, tour the devastation, and focus world attention on the residents’ needs.

At least seven people were killed and eight were wounded in recent violence.:

Gunmen on a highway connecting Erbil and Kirkuk, killed a woman and wounded three others. A grenade tossed from a car in a separate incident wounded three security personnel.

In Wadi Thalab, a militiaman was killed and another three wounded in a Friday attack. The following day a security operation left four militants dead.

Gunmen killed a man in Basra.

A policeman was injured during an attack in Buhriz.

Bombs in Hawija wounded several militiamen.

