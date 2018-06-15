Forty ISIS Bodies Found in Grave; 28 Killed in Iraq

At least 28 people were killed and seven were wounded in recent violence. Forty bodies were also found:
Gunmen in Tarmiya attacked a security checkpoint, killing one soldier and wounding four more. Two policemen were also wounded.
In Owanait, a mukhtar was assassinated.
A sniper wounded a militiaman in Qahtuniya.
On June 12, Turkish jets targeted Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) camps in the Qandil Mountains. The strikes left 26 guerrillas dead.
A mass grave containing the bodies of 40 militants was found in Qayara.
