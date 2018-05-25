Third Bombing Against Sadr Bloc Offices; 40 Killed, 19 Bodies Found in Iraq

In Baghdad, two bombs were tossed into a garden at a building that houses the Communist Party headquarters. No casualties were reported, but it is likely that the bombing was a message against the Sa’iroun bloc, which the party affiliated itself with during the parliamentary election campaign. On May 15, two other offices affiliated with Sa’iroun were bombed. No casualties were reported in those two explosions either. The Sa’iroun bloc is led by Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr; its candidates received the most votes in the election.

At least 40 people were killed, and 16 more were wounded. Also, 19 bodies were found in a mass grave:

In Mosul, 19 bodies were found in the rubble of the Great Mosque.

Two security personnel were killed as ISIS militants attacked the villages of Gharib and Hanaf, near Hawija. Eleven militants were killed in the battle.

ISIS/Daesh militants released a video showing the execution of two Kurds. The men were kidnapped in Kirkuk in late 2017.

Mortar fire killed a woman at her home in Riyadh.

A roadside bomb in Rashad wounded three militiamen.

Turkish warplanes launched airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Hakurk, leaving six guerrillas dead.

Seven militants were killed during an airstrike on their position near Wadi Jaal.

In Daquq, four militants were killed.

Security forces near Riyadh in Tal Eid killed three militants.

Two militants were killed in a previously reported attack at a sheikh’s home near Jalawla. Also two of the injured have died.

The bombing of an electrical tower in Multaqa left residents in the area without power. Militants also burned wheat fields in Dibs.

