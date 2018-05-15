Sadr Offices Bombed; 10 Killed in Iraq

Assailants bombed two offices tied to Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Tuesday. One bomb exploded at an office of the Saraya al-Salam or military wing of the Sadrist movement. The other bomb struck at an office belonging to a religious organization, Malek al-Ashtar, linked to the Sadrists. Both of the offices, which are located in Maysan province, were empty of people at the time.

Sadr’s Sa’iroun list won the most parliamentary seats in the May 12 election. It is unclear if the bombings were a reaction to that win. The distraction did not stop Sadr from moving forward with plans to influence the selection of a new prime minister. However, he will still need to make alliances with other parties to form the new government. He himself did not run in the election.

At least 10 people were killed:

In Hakurk, Turkish authorities said that airstrikes killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.)

Security forces killed five ISIS leaders in Karha Qazan near Kirkuk.

Another ISIS leader was killed during a security operation nearby in Hawija.

Read more by Margaret Griffis