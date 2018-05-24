Scattered Attacks Continue in Kirkuk, Diyala; 27 Killed in Iraq

At least 16 people were killed, and 22 others were wounded in recent violence.

In Baghdad, a suicide bomber attacked a park in the Shoala district, killing seven people and wounding 16 more.

Three people were killed and three more were wounded in an attack on the home of Sheikh Taha al-Khaldi, which is near Jalawla.

A village chieftain was kidnapped in Kanaan. Later on ISIS-affiliated websites, the militants said they had executed Mahjoob Khalf for aiding security forces.

Militants killed four civilians in Siliman Wahab, near Khanaqin.

In Abu Ghraib, a bomb wounded three civilians.

