Iraq Yearly Roundup: 1,342 Killed in 2024

During 2024 at least 1,342 people were killed across Iraq. Another 343 were wounded. While ISIS-related and other militant violence subsided significantly, fighting dramatically increased between Turkey and Kurdish guerrillas based in Iraq. In 2023, 757 people were killed, and another 436 were wounded. The breakdown of the 2024 numbers follows:

The conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) continued to overflow into parts of northern Iraq last year. At least 791 P.K.K. guerrillas were reported killed and three more were wounded. Nineteen Turkish soldiers were killed and 15 more were wounded. Also, 23 civilians were killed, and 27 more were wounded. Exact figures are difficult due to the nature of the conflict and the wording that Turkey uses to describe P.K.K. casualties. It is also difficult to ascertain whether some of militants were actually just unfortunate civilians caught in crossfire, and vice versa. Iran also has issues with Kurdish militants that have fled into Iraq. An Iranian missile killed four people, and wounded 17 more in January.

At least 42 civilians were reported killed, and 118 more were wounded in general violence. This includes militant-related violence, collateral deaths, and protests. At least 58 security personnel were killed, and another 94 were wounded. At least 235 militants were also killed, and 46 were wounded.

Although combat operations have ceased for U.S. troops in Iraq, about 2,500 U.S. troops remain in Iraq to assist local forces with counter-terrorism operations. They occasionally come under fire. Four servicemembers died this year; all four died in non-combat incidents, including traffic accidents. At least 21 servicemembers and two contractors were wounded in the past year, as well.

Iraq has come under fire for continuing to execute prisoners without being transparent about the process or even the executions themselves. The government does not issue official numbers and many executions are conducted in secret. Reports throughout 2024 suggest that at least 166 prisoners were killed by the state. Thousands more remain on death row. Some critics fear that many Iraqis have been tortured into signing terrorism confessions while other evidence proving guilt is scant.