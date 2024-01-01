Iraq Yearly Roundup: 757 Killed During 2023

At least 757 people were killed, and another 436 were wounded during 2023 across Iraq. The main conflicts involved Islamic State militants, Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas, and the Turkish military. Later in the year, however, the war in Gaza bled-over into Iraq. This conflict involved U.S. forces and Shi’ite militias that work for the Iraqi government, but are also affiliated with Iran. Fortunately, the number of fatalities in all conflicts was cut in half from last year’s figures. The number of wounded dropped even more dramatically. At least 1,681 Killed and another 2,015 were wounded in 2022.

Breakdown of the 2023 casualties follows:

At least 146 civilians were reported killed, and 192 more were wounded in general violence. This includes militant-related violence and accidental deaths due to combat between other parties. At least 61 security personnel were killed, and another 173 were wounded. At least 281 militants were also killed, and 14 were wounded. Estimates suggest that the number of Islamic State militants remaining in Iraq is now only in the hundreds.

Three French soldiers were killed, and two more were wounded. One of the French soldiers was killed in an accident, another died while training, and the third was killed in an attack. At least 27 U.S. soldiers were wounded in attacks related to the war in Gaza. One U.S. contractor was also killed.

Although talks early in 2023 seemed hopeful, the conflict involving Turkey, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), and related groups turned deadlier in the latter half of the year. At least 281 guerrillas were killed and 14 were wounded. At least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed, and another was wounded. Other casualties included Iraqi or Kurdish servicemembers and civilians caught in crossfire. Or, the victim’s affiliation was unknown. Of those, at least 13 were killed, and 19 more were wounded.