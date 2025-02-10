Iraq Weekly Roundup: 26 Killed

At least 26 people were killed and three others were wounded in recent violence:

A child was killed, and another was wounded in Riyadh. Old ISIS war remnants exploded as the children were playing.

A mine leftover from the Persian Gulf War killed three farmers and wounded two more in Rumaila.

Turkish drone operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Mawat left as many as five guerrillas dead.

Nine P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in an operation in the Asos region.

Another eight P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in other incidents.

Also, the body of a Turkish soldier, known to have been killed two years ago, was finally found in Duhok. He is not counted as part of this week’s casualties.